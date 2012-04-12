UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Vista Land expects 2012 net up 20 pct - BusinessMirror
----
Atlas Mining posts record sales in Q1 - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Asian stocks rallied to 1-1/2-year highs on Monday, helped by renewed hopes over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans, generally upbeat global economic data and a rebound in some commodities.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 South Africa's automotive sector capital expenditure is projected to rise to 8.2 billion rand ($615 million) this year from 6.4 billion rand in 2016, the auto industry body said in a document seen by Reuters.