UPDATE 2-Austria to sue Airbus over suspected Eurofighter fraud - APA news agency
* Austria accuses Airbus of wilful deception, fraud - reports
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Dutch dairy firm extends tender offer for Alaska Milk - Standard Today
----
Ayala Land to sell $30 mln preferred shares - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Austria accuses Airbus of wilful deception, fraud - reports
AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 The Dutch government on Thursday proposed legislation that would give it power to block or undo mergers in the telecommunications sector.
LONDON, Feb 16 British engineering group Cobham said it would take a 150 million pound ($187 million) charge on its work on Boeing's troubled KC-46 tanker program and downgraded its likely 2016 trading profit again.