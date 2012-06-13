UPDATE 8-Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds Moody's note)
BEIJING/CHICAGO, Feb 17 China's COFCO Corp is in talks to sell a small cargo of corn to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp, two sources said on Friday, a rare foreign sale of grain from the world's No. 2 producer.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Options on the U.S-listed shares of Unilever drew unusually large and bullish trading activity ahead of Friday's disclosure by Kraft Heinz Co that it had made a $143 billion bid for the Anglo-Dutch food company.