link.reuters.com/mac98s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Philippines sees $2.7 bln windfall from oil, gas fields - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/kac98s

----

Government okays 718-mln-peso Phoenix investment - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/jac98s

----

First Pacific plans ASEAN expansion - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/gac98s

----

First Gen eyes 600-MW hydropower plants - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/fac98s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom])