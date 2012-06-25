METALS-Copper recovers some lost ground but demand concerns weigh
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Philippines sees $2.7 bln windfall from oil, gas fields - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
Government okays 718-mln-peso Phoenix investment - The Philippine Star
----
First Pacific plans ASEAN expansion - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
First Gen eyes 600-MW hydropower plants - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom])
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.