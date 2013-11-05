Three out of four interested groups, Ayala Corp and Aboitiz Land, San Miguel Corp, and Metro Pacific Tollways Development Corp, prequalified for the 35.4 billion pesos ($817.5 million) public-private partnership deal to develop the 47-kilometer Cavite-Laguna Expressway project, the government said on Monday.

(link.reuters.com/juq44v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 43.3050 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)