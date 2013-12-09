The Toll Regulatory Board's approval remains the only requirement needed to finally seal the joint venture agreement for the proposed 13.4-kilometer expressway that will connect the North Luzon Expressway and South Luzon Expressway, one of the parties said, according to a BusinessMirror report.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)