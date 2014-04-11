BRIEF-K Wah International posts FY net profit HK$3.18 billion
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company hk$3.18 billion versus hk$1.37 billion
The Philippines' Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday approved property developer Ayala Land Inc's planned 15-billion-peso ($338.6 million) bond float, proceeds of which will be used for programmed capital expenditures this year, the BusinessMirror newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.3050 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company hk$3.18 billion versus hk$1.37 billion
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus loss of 764,320 dinars year ago
* Shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other sharia-compliant financial instruments Source:(http://bit.ly/2nh2EVj) Further company coverage: