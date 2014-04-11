The Philippines' Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday approved property developer Ayala Land Inc's planned 15-billion-peso ($338.6 million) bond float, proceeds of which will be used for programmed capital expenditures this year, the BusinessMirror newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/der48v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.3050 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)