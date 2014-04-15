BRIEF-Urbanimmersive says signing of reseller agreement with Images & Mots
* Signing of a reseller agreement with marketing web agency Images & Mots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Toronto-listed St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd has expressed optimism that its $2-billion Kingking project in Pantukan, Compostela Valley, south of Manila, will start commercial operations by 2017, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/wuj58v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing