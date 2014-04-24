Metro Pacific Holdings Inc, the Philippine unit of Hong Kong's First Pacific Company Ltd, has acquired a 5.78 percent stake in Victorias Milling Co Inc, the Philippines' largest sugar milling company, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/kyg78v)

---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Bureau; Editing by Sunil Nair)