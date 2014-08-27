UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The Investment Coordinating Committee has approved conditionally the motor vehicle inspection system project, the cost of which has ballooned to 19.3 billion pesos ($441.13 million) from an original 13 billion pesos, the Malaya newspaper reported.
The project will be rolled out under the government's public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 43.7510 Philippine peso)
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources