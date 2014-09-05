UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The San Miguel Corp -backed consortium's 62.70-billion peso ($1.44 billion) elevated railway project, Metro Rail Transit Line 7, linking Metro Manila to Bulacan province has been cleared for construction by the Department of Transportation and Communications, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. (bit.ly/1lDCfM3)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 43.5350 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources