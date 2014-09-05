The San Miguel Corp -backed consortium's 62.70-billion peso ($1.44 billion) elevated railway project, Metro Rail Transit Line 7, linking Metro Manila to Bulacan province has been cleared for construction by the Department of Transportation and Communications, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. (bit.ly/1lDCfM3)

