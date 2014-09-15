The domestic automotive industry is confident of exceeding its revised 250,000 unit sales target for the year and an accelerated 300,000 unit sales level by 2015, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1y3Uxvs)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)