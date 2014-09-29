Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co has earmarked as much as 35 billion pesos ($778.99 million) for its capital expenditure next year to further expand and upgrade its extensive network, the Philippine Star reported, quoting company president Napoleon Nazareno. (bit.ly/1xtaU3D)

