State-owned pension fund Government Service Insurance System and the Bank of the Philippine Islands were among the cornerstone investors that will buy 38 percent of shares under the 7.45 billion pesos ($166.55 million) initial public offering of SSI Group Inc, the BusinessMirror newspaper reported, citing the specialty retailer's regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1vPZFPR)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(1 US dollar = 44.7300 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)