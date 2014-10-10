Two firms controlled by First Philippine Holdings Corp have won an international arbitration case involving the compensation of about 3 billion pesos ($67 million) in damages against Korean partner Nexolon Co Ltd that failed to deliver on a solar wafer-slicing deal, the Manila Times newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1rjZeYD)

