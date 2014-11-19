BRIEF-BATS says prospectus relating to medium term note programme
* Supplementary prospectus dated 20 March 2017 relating to £15,000,000,000 euro medium term note programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
American casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said it still has the financial muscle to pursue its plan of putting up a casino in the Philippines, even as its largest unit teeters on the edge of bankruptcy, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a company official. (bit.ly/1p0jB2K)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Supplementary prospectus dated 20 March 2017 relating to £15,000,000,000 euro medium term note programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.