UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
International hotel operator Accor SA of France and Go Hotels of Robinsons Land Corp are aggressively expanding operations on expectations of sustained growth in visitors to the Philippines, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported, citing company officials.
Accor will open six hotels in the country while Robinsons Land plans to add nine budget hotels under the Go Hotels brand over the next three years.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources