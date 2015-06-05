Philippine broadcasting firm GMA Network Inc is seeking a joint venture with a telecommunication company to distribute its content through mobile and broadband devices, the Standard reported, quoting company chairman Felipe Gozon.

Gozon had said the network was in talks with Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and Globe Telecom Inc in 2013 for possible media content distribution deals. (bit.ly/1KPyXk0)

