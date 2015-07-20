Philippine Airlines is expecting to close a deal for
the acquisition of six or more long-range Airbus A350s
or Boeing 787s this year, in line with a plan to phase
out its fleet of ageing Airbus A340s, the Philippine Daily
Inquirer reported, citing a company official.
The carrier was considering selling its six A340s, which are
four-engine planes that burn more fuel and require slightly
higher maintenance spending, once the newer aircraft arrive
within the next three to four years, said Philippine Airlines
President Jaime Bautista. (bit.ly/1JrneCL)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)