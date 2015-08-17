New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Chipmaker Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp has been shortlisted for a possible manufacturing deal with Google Inc as the American technology giant continues to build its stable of self-driving cars, BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing Cirtek's chief financial officer as saying. (bit.ly/1hGKLJn)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.