UPDATE 4-Switzerland's ABB hit by $100 mln South Korean fraud
* ABB estimates will take $100 mln charge against 2016 results
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
First Gen eyes natural gas importation - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* ABB estimates will take $100 mln charge against 2016 results
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 Several dozen demonstrators, the last holdouts from a mass protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline, faced off against riot police on Wednesday as they defied a deadline to end their months-long occupation of an encampment on federal land.