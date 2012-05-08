Airbus faces battle on two fronts over call for A400M aid
PARIS, Feb 27 Airbus faces tough negotiations on two fronts as it seeks new relief from European governments and engine makers for losses on its troubled A400M military transporter plane.
BERLIN, Feb 27 Volkswagen's long-struggling Spanish division Seat expects strong sales this year after deliveries grew by double-digit percentages in the first two months thanks to new models and demand from southern Europe, its chief executive said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 Republican President Donald Trump will seek to boost Pentagon spending by $54 billion in his first budget proposal and cut the same amount from non-defense spending, including a large reduction in foreign aid, a White House budget official said on Monday.