UPDATE 2-Sun Art Retail offers downbeat outlook after Alibaba denial sends shares tumbling
* Says does not rule out online tie-up (Adds Sun Art comments, context)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Says does not rule out online tie-up (Adds Sun Art comments, context)
Feb 19 Writers for the films "Moonlight" and "Arrival" won top Writers Guild of America awards on Sunday, boosting the films' chances in the upcoming Academy Awards, Hollywood's biggest honors.
DETROIT, Feb 20 Traffic jams cost U.S. drivers an average of $1,200 a year in wasted fuel and time, and much more in Los Angeles, the city with the world's biggest rush hour traffic delays, according to a study by INRIX Inc released on Monday.