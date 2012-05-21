UPDATE 1-Inflation picks up to multi-year highs in China as cbank eyes tighter policy
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
New investors eye Wendy's in Philippines - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.