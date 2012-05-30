CORRECTED-Kraft Heinz sales fall 3.8 pct
Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly sales, hit by a stronger dollar and lower demand in the United States.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
Feb 15 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Gillette razors, will face ever greater pressure to slice costs and slow-growing divisions now that activist investor Trian Partners is a major shareholder.
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called tax code revisions a critical way to boost the nation's economy as he kicked off a White House meeting with chief executive officers of Target Corp, Best Buy Co Inc and six other major retailers.