BRIEF-Mantle Ridge LP says sent a letter to the CSX board of directors
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors
* Recommend payment of a final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 35 cents (2015: final dividend of 35 cents) per ordinary share
* CapitaLand strengthens foothold in Greater Tokyo with acquisition of three office buildings and a mall for s$620.1 million