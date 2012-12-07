PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 17
Feb 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Feb 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts