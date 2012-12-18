UPDATE 1-Rwanda sets I&M Bank IPO share price at 90 francs
NAIROBI, Feb 14 The initial public offering of shares in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd have been priced at 90 francs ($0.1085) each, the Rwandan finance ministry said on Tuesday.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
PAL to undertake capital restructuring - The Philippine Star
----
San Miguel plans to put up nickel refinery - Philippine Daily
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
NAIROBI, Feb 14 The initial public offering of shares in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd have been priced at 90 francs ($0.1085) each, the Rwandan finance ministry said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 Swedish home prices increased 3.2 percent in January from December and 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Tuesday.
ZURICH, Feb 14 Credit Suisse will push ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its Swiss business but is also open to alternative options to boost its balance sheet, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Tuesday.