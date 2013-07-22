Fitch Affirms Leucadia at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leucadia National Corporation's (Leucadia) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Leucadia's wholly-owned subsidiary, Jefferies Group LLC (Jefferies), today. The Rating Outlook is Stable. For more information, see 'Fitch Affirms Jefferies a