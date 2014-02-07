Seven companies, including San Miguel Corp and Ayala Land Inc, have expressed interest to build a 2.5 billion pesos ($55.32 million) transport hub on Coastal Road in Parañaque City under the public-private sector partnership scheme, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/nyr66v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.1900 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)