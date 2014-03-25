Aboitiz Power Corp, a unit of conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, said it got approval from the city council of the southern province of Davao to expand its baseload coal-fired power plant to 645 megawatts from 300 MW, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/fyj87v)

