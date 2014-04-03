Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd will seriously consider taking over San Miguel Brewery Inc, a unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, once San Miguel decides to sell its majority stake in the beer company, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/jes28v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)