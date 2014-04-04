The tandem of Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd and Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp is looking at increasing its 29.45 percent stake in Thai toll road operator Don Muang Tollway PCL, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

