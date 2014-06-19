METALS-Copper steadies, tin set for biggest weekly gain in a year
* Strikers at Chilean copper mine block restart attempt at port
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, the Philipine unit of Royal Dutch Shell PLC, plans to list its shares on Manila's exchange within the year to help raise funds for the upgrade of its refinery in Batangas province, south of the capital, Manila, its president said, the Malaya Business Insight Newspaper reported.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Strikers at Chilean copper mine block restart attempt at port
BRUSSELS, March 17 Air France-KLM, British Airways and nine other airlines were hit with a 776 million euro ($835.5 million) fine by EU antitrust regulators on Friday for taking part in an air cargo cartel more than a decade ago.
NEW DELHI, March 17 Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday he was not surprised by a French decision to investigate Airbus plane sales and said the firm had shown the effectiveness of its compliance rules by uncovering irregularities.