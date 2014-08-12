The Aquino administration's next big-ticket public private
partnership deal, the 123 billion Philippine pesos ($2.8
billion) Laguna Lakeshore Expressway-Dike, is drawing early
interest from some of the country's biggest business groups,
with at least eight groups acquiring pre-bid documents for the
massive deal, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.
(bit.ly/XdQP2n)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 43.85 Philippine pesos)
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)