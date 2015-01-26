The ongoing $100-$150 million refinery upgrade of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp south of the capital has been affected by the port congestion triggered by a truck ban imposed by Manila in February last year, the Philippine Star reported, citing an official of the energy department.

The completion of the refinery upgrade of Royal Dutch Shell Plc's local unit has been delayed by one quarter due to the port congestion, said Energy Undersecretary Zenaida Monsada. (bit.ly/18hEkI2)

