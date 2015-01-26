The ongoing $100-$150 million refinery upgrade of Pilipinas
Shell Petroleum Corp south of the capital has been affected by
the port congestion triggered by a truck ban imposed by Manila
in February last year, the Philippine Star reported, citing an
official of the energy department.
The completion of the refinery upgrade of Royal Dutch Shell
Plc's local unit has been delayed by one quarter due to
the port congestion, said Energy Undersecretary Zenaida Monsada.
(bit.ly/18hEkI2)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)