The planned privatization of sequestered United Coconut Planters
Bank has hit another snag as the government has yet to
resolve where the proceeds of the impending asset sale should
go, the BusinessWorld reported, citing a finance department
official.
"That has not been resolved, what will you do with the
proceeds, who should it go to. That's why it has not moved
forward," Finance Undersecretary Jose Emmanuel F. Reverente told
reporters last week, adding that among the claimants include the
Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp, coconut farmers and the
National Anti-Poverty Commission. (bit.ly/1C3yNRY)
