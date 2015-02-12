Property developer Robinsons Land Corp has set the
final interest rates for its 12 billion pesos ($270 million)
bond offering slated for this month, the Manila Standard Today
reported, citing a company official.
The seven-year bonds would carry an interest rate of 4.8
percent per annum, while the 10-year bonds would have an
interest rate of 4.9344 percent a year, said Robinsons Land
Senior Vice President Bach Johann Sebastian.
($1 = 44.4400 Philippine pesos)
