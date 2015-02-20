Infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp , partly owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd , expressed interest in bidding for new airport and railway projects to be offered under the public-private partnership scheme, the Manila Standard Today reported, citing company Chairman Manuel Pangilinan.

The National Economic and Development Authority board on Monday approved six infrastructure projects with a combined cost of 372.8 billion pesos ($8.43 billion).

