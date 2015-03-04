A draft executive order waiting for President Benigno Aquino's
approval aims to form a government-run mega bank that would
challenge local tycoons' dominance in the financial sector, the
Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing documents.
The new bank would be the result of a planned merger between
state-run Land Bank of the Philippines and
Development Bank of the Philippines to create a more
efficient and financially viable institution. (bit.ly/1wHp9mP)
