The Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) is borrowing about $500 million from Japanese banks to partly fund its capital requirements, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing a company official.

The first deal covering a $200-million loan from Mizuho Bank Ltd was signed last month while the agreement for another $200-million loan will be sealed with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, and additional loans possibly reaching $100 million may be finalised in the next few quarters, said PLDT Senior Vice President treasurer Annabelle Chua. (bit.ly/1ErMj1p)

