UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Volkswagen AG is readying an investment of $190 million in a car manufacturing facility in the Philippines, which is being pushed by its local distributor as the German car's production hub for Southeast Asia, the Malaya Business Insight reported, citing a company official.
Ayala Corp.'s Automobile Central Enterprise Inc (ACEI), the local distributor of Volkswagen, and the German car maker have formed a task force that is now undertaking a feasibility study for the manufacture of a Volkswagen model in the Philippines, both for the domestic and export markets, said ACEI President John Philip Orbeta. (bit.ly/1Ee0JTJ)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.