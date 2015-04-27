BRIEF-Alliance Global Group records net income of 22.8 bln pesos in 2016
* Records net income of 22.8 billion pesos in 2016, up 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DoubleDragon Properties Corp is taking on fresh debt to the tune of 5 billion pesos ($113.10 million) in the first half of this year to finance the construction of its chain of branded community malls, the BusinessWorld reported, citing a company official. (bit.ly/1PIJsFH)
