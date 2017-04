Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc , will likely conduct its long-delayed IPO next year to comply with a nearly two-decade-old law that requires oil refiners to go public following the deregulation of the industry, BusinessWorld reported, citing Department of Energy officials.

The oil company submitted a letter to the energy department last month indicating its IPO plans, said Melita Obillo, director of the agency's Oil Industry Management Bureau. "It will likely take place after the upgrade of its refinery," Obillo said. (bit.ly/1V5OdvJ)

