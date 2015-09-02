UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Universal Entertainment Corp, a unit of Japanese gaming mogul Kazuo Okada, has issued $600 million worth of bonds, the Philippine Star reported.
The company will use proceeds for the construction and development of its Manila Bay Resorts and to refinance existing short-term debt. Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc, an affiliate of Universal, is building a $2 billion, 44-hectare casino and resort complex at the Pagcor Entertainment City. (bit.ly/1EwXSae)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.