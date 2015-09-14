UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The Philippine unit of Volkswagen AG said it was not participating in the government-sponsored Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy programme, which grants $600 million in tax support to qualified participants, the Manila Bulletin reported, citing a company official.
The programme is favourable only to existing car players, but not to a new local market player, said Volkswagen Philippines Chief Executive John Philip Orbeta. (bit.ly/1ioFeYN)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.