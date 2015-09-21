UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Five groups have qualified to bid for 108.2 billion pesos ($2.33 billion) worth of contracts to develop, operate and maintain five regional airports under the government's public-private partnership program, The Standard reported, quoting the Transportation Department.
The department said those who qualified include the Maya Consortium led by Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc ; Philippine Airports Consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp ; GMR Infrastructure Ltd and Megawide Construction Corp consortium; the group of Filinvest Land Inc, Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd and Sojitz Corp ; and the partnership of San Miguel Corp and Incheon International Airport Corp. (bit.ly/1QRN3RX)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 46.4200 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.