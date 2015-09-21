Five groups have qualified to bid for 108.2 billion pesos ($2.33 billion) worth of contracts to develop, operate and maintain five regional airports under the government's public-private partnership program, The Standard reported, quoting the Transportation Department.

The department said those who qualified include the Maya Consortium led by Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc ; Philippine Airports Consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp ; GMR Infrastructure Ltd and Megawide Construction Corp consortium; the group of Filinvest Land Inc, Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd and Sojitz Corp ; and the partnership of San Miguel Corp and Incheon International Airport Corp. (bit.ly/1QRN3RX)

