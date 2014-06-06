UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The Philippine government lost over 16 billion pesos ($365 million) in excise tax and value added tax last year due to widespread use of illicit cigarettes, Malaya Business Insight reported, citing a study by the International Tax and Investment Center and Oxford Economics.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.8075 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources