The Philippine government lost over 16 billion pesos ($365 million) in excise tax and value added tax last year due to widespread use of illicit cigarettes, Malaya Business Insight reported, citing a study by the International Tax and Investment Center and Oxford Economics.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.8075 Philippine Pesos)