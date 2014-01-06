UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The Philippines' Department of Transportation and Communications is delaying the formal award of two infrastructure deals because it needs to resolve bidding issues first, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
Losing bidders have raised issues against those that submitted the best offers for the $400 million Mactan-Cebu international airport modernisation project and the $39 million Manila elevated railway ticketing system. (link.reuters.com/mar75v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources