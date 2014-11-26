Philippine President Benigno Aquino's decision to reopen bidding for the long-stalled $790 million Cavite-Laguna Expressway project, also known as Calax, is set to reignite the rivalry between conglomerates San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

Metro Pacific has renewed its bid bond for the project, which may lead to its participation in the bidding, the report quoted a company executive as saying. San Miguel has already said it would again bid for the project.

